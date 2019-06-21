 

US writer says Trump sexually assaulted her in mid-90s

2019-06-21 22:01
A 16th woman has publicly accused US president Donald Trump of sexual assault. (Reuters)

An advice columnist for Elle fashion magazine said in an account published Friday that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a New York department store more than two decades ago.

E. Jean Carroll said the incident occurred in either 1995 or 1996, when Trump was a prominent real estate developer and she was a well-known magazine writer and host of a television show.

The account, revealed in an excerpt of Carroll's latest book and published Friday by New York magazine, makes her at least the 16th woman to have accused Trump of sexual misconduct before he became president.

Carroll, 75, says she ran into Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan while they were both shopping.

She says that in an initially friendly encounter, Trump asked her for advice on buying a piece of lingerie for an unnamed woman. Then jokingly, they each suggested that the other should try it on.

"The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips," Carroll wrote.

Pinning her against the wall, Carroll says, Trump proceeded to pull down her tights, unzip his pants and penetrate her - all while himself fully dressed - until she finally managed to push him out and run from the dressing room.

The magazine quoted a senior White House official refuting the "completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place".

The accusation "was created simply to make the president look bad," the official said.

Carroll never went to the police because, she said, she was afraid of repercussions.

Carroll wrote that she had not come forward sooner because she was afraid of "receiving death threats, being driven from my home, being dismissed, being dragged through the mud".

"Joining the 15 women who've come forward with credible stories about how the man grabbed, badgered, belittled, mauled, molested and assaulted them, only to see the man turn it around, deny, threaten, and attack them, never sounded like much fun," she wrote.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  sexual assault
