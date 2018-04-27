Use of DNA in serial killer probe sparks privacy concerns

Investigators who used a genealogical website to find the
ex-policeman they believe is a shadowy serial killer and rapist who terrified
California decades ago call the technique ground-breaking.
But others say it raises troubling legal and privacy
concerns for the millions of people who submit their DNA to such sites to
discover their heritage.
There aren't strong privacy laws to keep police from
trolling ancestry site databases, said Steve Mercer, the chief attorney for the
forensic division of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.
"People who submit DNA for ancestors testing are
unwittingly becoming genetic informants on their innocent family," Mercer
said, adding that they "have fewer privacy protections than convicted
offenders whose DNA is contained in regulated databanks."
Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested on Tuesday after
investigators matched crime-scene DNA with genetic material stored by a distant
relative on an online site. From there, they narrowed it down to the
Sacramento-area grandfather using DNA obtained from material he'd discarded,
Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.
READ MORE: Ex-cop arrested after DNA links him to sadistic
California crime spree
Authorities declined to name the online site. However, two
of the largest, Ancestry.com and 23andMe, said on Thursday that they weren't
involved in the case.
DNA potentially may have played an earlier role in the case.
It was just coming into use as a criminal investigative tool in 1986 when the
predator variously known as the East Area Rapist and the Golden State Killer
apparently ended his decade-long wave of attacks.
DeAngelo, a former police officer, probably would have known
about the new method, experts said.
"He knew police techniques," said John Jay College
of Criminal Justice professor Louis Schlesinger. "He was smart."
No one who knew DeAngelo over the decades connected him with
the string of at least a dozen murders, 50 rapes and dozens of burglaries from
1976 to 1986 throughout the state.
After he was identified as the suspect, however, prosecutors
rushed to charge him with eight killings.
In addition, police in the central California farming town
of Visalia said on Thursday that DeAngelo is a suspect in a 13th killing and
about 100 burglaries in the area.
In 1975, of community college teacher Claude Snelling was
shot while trying to stop a masked intruder from kidnapping his 16-year-old
daughter from his home.
Investigators lacked DNA evidence so Snelling's death and
the burglaries weren't included in the tally of Golden State Killer crimes, but
fingerprints and shoe tracks will be reviewed for matches to DeAngelo, Visalia
Police Chief Jason Salazar said.
Investigators searched DeAngelo's home on Thursday, looking
for class rings, earrings, dishes and other items that were taken from crime
scenes as well as weapons.
Neighbours, relatives shocked
Meanwhile, DeAngelo's neighbours, relatives and former
acquaintances all say they had no inkling that he could be a serial killer. He
worked nearly three decades in a Sacramento-area supermarket warehouse as a
truck mechanic, retiring last year. As a neighbour, he was known for taking
meticulous care of his lawn in suburban Citrus Heights.
DeAngelo worked as a police officer in the farming town of
Exeter, not far from Visalia, from 1973 to 1976.
DeAngelo was a "black sheep" who didn't joke
around with other officers, said Farrel Ward, 75, who served on the force with
DeAngelo.
Ward said it's possible that DeAngelo helped with the search
for Snelling's killer and the elusive burglar but he doesn't recall DeAngelo
directly investigating the killing.
"I've been thinking, but there's no indication
whatsoever that anything was wrong," Ward said. "How could you just
go out and kill somebody and go back and go to work? I don't understand
that."
Later, DeAngelo joined the Auburn Police Department outside
of Sacramento but was fired in 1979 after he was caught shoplifting a hammer
and dog repellent.
Investigators say they have linked DeAngelo to 11 killings
that occurred after he was fired.
James Huddle said he always hoped police would catch the
killer whose attacks prompted him to buy a pistol.
But he was stunned to find out the man arrested was
DeAngelo, his former brother-in-law.
Huddle said it was "still just going crazy in my
mind."