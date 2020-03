MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 30: Paintbrushes are seen during the artist Sophia Suessmilch decorates the shop windows of the bar Cafe Kosmos on March 30, 2020 in Munich, Germany. The art works depict the Schaefflerize. The project is initiated by the bar owner Florian Schoenhofer in cooperation with the breweries Carlsberg and Maxlrain and supported by the German Federal Association of the Artists of Fine Art (BKK) in order to support local artists in Munich and to call attention to the current situation of artists during the Coronavirus crisis. Each week another local artist will paint a window in a different subject related to the pandemic. (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

Thieves stole a painting by Vincent van Gogh from a Dutch museum that was closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak, the museum's director said on Monday.

"There has been a break-in last night and a painting by Van Gogh was stolen," said Evert van Os of the Singer Laren Museum, naming it as the "Parsonage Garden at Neunen in Spring".