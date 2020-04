The Vatican said on Tuesday it "welcomed" the decision by Australia's High Court to quash the conviction of Cardinal George Pell for child sex abuse.

"The Holy See, which has always expressed confidence in the Australian judicial authority, welcomes the High Court's unanimous decision... (and) reaffirms its commitment to preventing and pursuing all cases of abuse against minors," it said in a statement.

