Video of elderly couple being helped by 3 strangers goes viral

Kanesha Carnegie filmed the touching moment when three young men helped an elderly couple.(photo:Getty/Gallo Images)

A Florida police officer filmed the touching moment three young men helped an 89-year-old woman and her 100-year-old husband into their car at a petrol station.

Officer Kanesha Carnegie of Levy County Sheriff’s Office in Williston, US, saw the men, named as Joc Koe Stoe (26), Marty (30) and Freddy G, gently assisting Rosie Griest and her husband David, Daily Mail reports.

As Carnegie was getting ready to help the frail Griest she realised the men had already gone over to assist her.

"I thought at the time they looked really beautiful and that was a nice view to see. I stepped back and just videoed them," she told InsideEdition.

Carnegie said she knew the men from the local community and that they had a tumultuous history.

"They don't have the greatest history," she said. "And that's the beauty of it."

Her video, which she posted on her Facebook account, reached more than 4,9 million views, stunning the police officer, who didn’t expect it would go viral.

The men can be seen supporting Rosie to prevent her falling while one of them lifts her under her arms.

Koe Stoe said he didn’t regard what he and his friends did as special as they’d simply been shopping at the store when they noticed the couple struggling, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

"I saw that old lady struggling and about to fall.

“I asked permission to assist them and the husband said yes. She was out of breath and so tired. She was so exhausted, I knew she wasn't able to go much further.”

The Griests were making their way home from a doctor’s appointment as Rosie hadn’t been feeling well.

After the video went viral, Carnegie said she was contacted by the couple’s grandson, Tommy (42).

"He was extremely grateful, extremely thankful. He said his grandfather retired from the air force. That explains why he's 100 years old and still driving. You can't stop somebody I like that, ever."

Sources: Yahoo Lifestyle, Daily Mail, InsideEdition, Facebook