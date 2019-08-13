 

Violence will push Hong Kong down 'path of no return': city leader

2019-08-13
Violence during protests in Hong Kong will push the city "down a path of no return," the city's leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday.

"Violence, no matter if it's using violence or condoning violence, will push Hong Kong down a path of no return, will plunge Hong Kong society into a very worrying and dangerous situation," Lam said during a press conference.

