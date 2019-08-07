 

VIRAL: This driving instructor's use of fruit is proving fruitful!

The unusual teaching method of Lei Shuang has proved fruitful, attracting the attention of over a million followers on the video-sharing social network Kwai.

The first step is carving out a watermelon and sticking on numbers. Once inside the car, Shuang inserts a fake gear stick as he teaches students how to change gears safely and correctly.

He also uses other fresh produce from time to time, including a pumpkin and aubergine.

