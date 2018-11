The name Susan B. Anthony might ring a bell for many, especially women, across the US as people across the country cast their votes in the midterm elections.

On November 5, 1872, Anthony illegally cast her ballot in the presidential election, bringing to the front women suffrage in the US.

Many voters visited the tombstone of Anthony on Tuesday in Rochester, New York, to pay their respects to the pioneer of the women's suffrage, and placed their "I Voted" stickers on her tombstone as a sign of honour and respect.

Anthony is a reminder of the struggle that women and minorities faced in the US, and in 1920, the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution was adopted.

This amendment granted American women the opportunity to vote, 14 years after Anthony had died.

And although Anthony was not alive to celebrate in the fact that voters are not discriminated against based on gender, many voters today see her as an icon.

She remains a hero to women in the US.

Many shared videos on Twitter of voters placing their stickers on her tombstone: