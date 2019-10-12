 

Vulgar, sexist and hurtful: Donald Trump's history of insults

2019-10-12 13:08
US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump told a Minneapolis rally late on Thursday that Joe Biden, one of the Democratic front-runners vying to challenge him in next year's elections, had only been a good vice president because "he understood how to kiss Barack Obama's ass".

The comment was only the latest in a history of Trump fighting talk that often lands below the belt.

'Slimeball

Trump used the slang to insult James Comey, the former FBI director whom he fired, and who later wrote a book comparing the president's leadership style to that of a Mafia boss.

'Horseface' 

That was the barb reserved for porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an tryst with the real estate magnate in 2006, months after Melania Trump gave birth to their son.

'Crooked Hillary' 

This was the moniker he bestowed on his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, a former first lady, senator and secretary of state, as they battled for votes in the 2016 presidential election.

'Dog, crazed, crying lowlife' 

These slurs were hurled by the president at Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had appeared with him on his reality television show "The Apprentice" and whom he took to the White House as an aide before firing her.

'Low IQ person' 

Trump, who describes himself as a "stable genius", has questioned the intellectual capacity of Maxine Waters, the Democratic chair of the House Financial Services Committee, who has been a staunch critic.

'Son of a bitch' 

In his attacks on NFL players who knelt during the national anthem at football matches in protest against police violence towards African-Americans, Trump urged club owners to "get that son of a bitch off the field right now".

'Grab 'em by the pussy'

Shortly before the 2016 election, an audio tape emerged in which Trump is heard saying: "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything."

He added: "Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything."

'Blood coming out' 

"You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever," Trump said of then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly after she asked during an Republican primary debate in 2015 about previous misogynistic statements. He also called Kelly a "bimbo".

'Pig' 

Trump slammed comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell as a "pig" in 2006, after she called him a "snake-oil salesman," sparking a decade-long feud.

'That face' 

"Look at that face," Trump once said of his Republican primary rival Carly Fiorina, a former Hewlett-Packard executive. "Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?"

'Miss Piggy' 

When he owned the Miss Universe franchise, Trump called the 1996 Venezuelan winner Alicia Machado "Miss Piggy," saying "this is someone who likes to eat".

Machado later said she suffered eating disorders and psychological trauma as a result of the public shaming.

