 

Waffle House suspect still being sought; residents on alert

2018-04-23 18:54
This photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Travis Reinking, who police are searching for in connection with a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in the Antioch neighbourhood of Nashville. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)

Police are warning residents of a Nashville neighbourhood to watch out for a suspect in a Waffle House restaurant shooting that killed four people.

Authorities say more than 80 Nashville police officers continued to search for Travis Reinking early on Monday.

Agents with the FBI, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were also assisting in the manhunt as disturbing reports about Reinking's past behaviour came to light.

Officials with the Nashville public school system say schools will go into "lock-out" mode if Reinking isn't found in time for class on Monday.

Police say Reinking was nearly naked and brandishing an assault-style rifle when he opened fire in the parking lot and then stormed the restaurant. Four people killed, four others were injured.

