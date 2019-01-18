 

Waitress at Michelin-star restaurant reportedly killed by cook

2019-01-18 17:42

Veronika. (Magazine Features)

A young woman was left for dead on a frozen street after being run over by a car police suspect was driven by a colleague from the same restaurant.

Veronika (23) from Bavaria, Germany, died during a hit-and-run incident that happened while she was walking home from a night out with colleagues on Sunday 6 January.

According to local media, Veronika, who worked at the luxury restaurant Residenz Heinz Winkler, was walking on the main road instead of the pavement as the freshly fallen snow was too deep on the path.

At the scene, police reportedly found a Volkswagen Golf car part which they’re convinced fell off after the vehicle hit Veronika.

When the police shared information about the spare part, a female co-worker called the cops to say they were wrong to connect the car part with the accident.

"The 23-year-old called the police and said the VW Golf owned by her father was the vehicle that was missing the car part," said police spokesperson Stefan Sonntag said

However, the restaurant worker, whose name was not reported, told cops that the car had not been involved in an accident.

According to the police, the woman was in the car at the time of the accident with a 22-year-old male colleague.

Police suspect the car was driven by German-Romanian cook Silviu Dragomir (27), who also worked at the restaurant and was at the same club with the victim and the other two passengers.

Police have recently issued arrest warrants against all three workers, with the two passengers being suspected of failure to help and obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, Dragomir is suspected of attempted manslaughter by neglect, negligent homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Dragomir has reportedly denied his involvement in the fatal crash.

On Instagram, he shared a picture of him embracing the victim.

"You will always live on in my heart," he captioned the post.

The police are still investigating the accident and have not yet provided further details.

Chef Heinz Winkler, who runs the exclusive restaurant, said he was shocked by the accident.

"I find it particularly concerning that, according to the police, several of our employees were involved in this terrible accident in their spare time," Heinz said.

He was shocked by the alleged involvement of Dragomir, saying his kitchen hand is "a model employee and a very good cook".

Source: Magazine Features


