 

Wanted woman comments on her own mugshot - 'That picture ugly'

2019-07-12 17:00

Robyn Lucas

Precious Laundry. (Photo: Facebook, St Martin Crime Stoppers)

An American woman wanted for second-degree murder decided to vent on social media after seeing her "ugly" wanted snap.

Precious Laundry, who was on the run at the time, decided to comment on her mugshot, which was posted by the St Martin Crime Stoppers Facebook page last month, Fox News reports.

"That picture ugly," Precious commented.

"Precious Landry you are always welcome to head over to the Sheriff's Office and take a new picture if you want," Crime Stoppers responded.

"Or you can just wait to take it when someone turns you in to collect on the $1 000 (around R13 000) reward."

Soon after commenting on the post, Precious turned herself in, New York Post reports.

