 

Warning of ballistic missile inbound to Hawaii a 'false alarm' - officials

2018-01-13 21:52
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hawaii - Social media ignited Saturday after apparent screenshots of cell phone emergency alerts warning of a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii" began circulating, which US officials quickly dismissed as "false."

"Hawaii - this is a false alarm," wrote Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard on Twitter. "I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile."

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also confirmed there is "NO missile threat to Hawaii."

The emergency alert that some cell phone users received read: "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

US military spokesperson David Benham said the US Pacific Command "has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error," adding that the US state would "send out a correction message as soon as possible".

The warning came across the Emergency Alert System, which authorities nationwide use to delivery vital emergency information to the public.

Top golfers at the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii were among those caught up in the panic.

World number four and 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas was among several players at the event in Honolulu who took to Twitter following the false alarm.

"To all that just received the warning along with me this morning... apparently it was a 'mistake' ?? hell of a mistake!!," Thomas wrote. "Haha glad to know we'll all be safe."

Journeyman player John Peterson, who is tied for second at the tournament, wrote on Twitter that he had taken evasive action following the warning.

"Under mattresses in the bathtub with my wife, baby and in laws," Peterson wrote. "Please lord let this bomb threat not be real."

In a separate tweet after confirmation that the alert was sent in error, Peterson wrote: "Man. How do you press the wrong button like that. COME ON MAN."

Irish professional Seamus Power was similarly perplexed.

"Not your normal emergency warning. Really hope it's just a drill," Power wrote.

Argentina's Emiliano Grillo was also spooked. "Just woke up here in Hawaii to this lovely text. Somebody can verify this?" he wrote.

J.J. Spaun, meanwhile, said he had taken cover in a hotel basement.

"In a basement under hotel. Barely any service. Can you send confirmed message over radio or tv," he said.

Honolulu-born LPGA star Michelle Wie was startled by the warning. "UM WHAT?!? This can't be real. Stay safe everyone in Hawaii," she wrote.

American professional Talor Gooch posted a screenshot of the warning, which was issued on the Emergency Alert System and flashed up on cell phones and televisions across the island state.

"Welp this was quite a 'mistake' made by someone," Gooch wrote. "Birdies didn't seem too important for a few minutes. Let's make sure this one doesn't happen again POTUS."

POTUS is an abbreviation for President of the United States, emphasising the plea from Gooch to US President Donald Trump amid tense US-North Korean relations.

It caused panic across the US island chain following months of soaring tensions between Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programme.

The North has been working towards developing a missile that can deliver an atomic warhead to US territory, heightening fears of potential attack.


Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thousands protest Austria's new right-wing government

2018-01-13 21:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: EFF protest outside H&M, trash stores over 'racist advert'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bishopscourt 16:02 PM
Road name: Rhodes Avenue

Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 