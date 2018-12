Amal Hussain became the face of suffering in Yemen where more than 1.8 million children are malnourished.

The seven-year-old died three days after she was discharged from hospital because there was not enough space for other patients.

Medic Razan Al Najjar was killed by Israeli forces while helping an injured protester at the Great March of Return protests at the Gaza border.

These and other people are the faces of extraordinary circumstances.