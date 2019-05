At least 21 people died after a semi-truck and a bus crashed and burst into flames in Mexico.

Thirty other people were injured.

Most of the victims were pilgrims on their way back from praying at a Catholic shrine in Mexico City.

Emergency officials said one of the vehicles lost its brakes going downhill and crashed into the other.

