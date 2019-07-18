 

WATCH | 23 feared dead after arson at Japanese animation studio

2019-07-18 10:40

A man has burst into an animation production studio in Kyoto, Japan on Thursday and set it on fire, leaving 23 people presumed dead.

The blaze in Kyoto has also injured another 36 people, some of them critically, authorities said.

The fire appeared to have been started deliberately, police said.

Footage of the blaze showed thick white smoke pouring from windows of the three-storey building.

