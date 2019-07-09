 

WATCH: 29 die as bus falls off India's 'highway to hell'

2019-07-09 06:05

A bus with 50 passengers has skidded off a highway near the Indian city of Agra, killing at least 29 people, according to police.

The driver was suspected to have fallen asleep on Monday before the bus hit a divider and fell into a gap between two flyovers on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh state, police said.

The vehicle was travelling from New Delhi to Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, when the accident happened about 04:15 near Agra, about 200km from New Delhi.

Onlookers and Indian police gather around the crumpled remains of a bus that crashed on the Delhi-Agra expressway.

