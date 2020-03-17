 

WATCH | A few Parisians brave the subway, some with masks, gloves, during coronavirus shutdown

2020-03-17 18:02

Though service has been reduced and movements restricted as France goes into a near-total shutdown over the coronavirus, some Parisians continue to use the city's subway lines.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 180 090 with 7 063 deaths, across 145 countries and territories, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - where the epidemic was declared in late December, has to date declared 80 881 cases, including 3 226 deaths, with 68 869 people recovered. The country declared 21 new cases and 13 new fatalities since Monday.

coronavirus  |  health
WATCH LIVE | Chief Justice to address the impact of the coronavirus on the courts
