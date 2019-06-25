WATCH: A year after the Thailand cave rescue

It's been one year since the Thailand cave drama unfolded.

Those involved attended ceremonies to mark the occasion.

The 12 boys from the Wild Boars football team and their coach had been trapped underground in a cave for 17 days in rising floodwaters, but were eventually led to safety by a team of divers and cavers.

The football team and the rescuers also joined over 5 000 people in a charity run to raise funds for the development of the cave - a site which now draws tourists.

