WATCH: Teen takes a bubble bath in restaurant sink and gets fired

A video of an American teenager taking a bath in the kitchen sink of a fast food restaurant where he worked has gone viral.

The clip shows the unnamed teen stripping down to his shorts and getting into the oversized sink after it had been filled with water and soap, Metro UK reports.

In the video posted on Snapchat fellow workers at the Florida restaurant can be heard encouraging him.

“Take a bath, get in there,” one said.

“How does it feel?” another asked to which the boy responded, “It’s warm”.

The clip, captioned “I don’t suggest anyone eating at the Milton Wendy’s again,” sparked social media outrage with users taking to the platform to express their disgust.

“This makes you wonder what else is going on at that restaurant, someone needs to get fired, the sink needs to be sanitised,” one user wrote, while another suggested that the entire staff be laid off and the restaurant closed and quarantined.

Others said users were overreacting to a teenager’s immature behaviour.

“To all the grouches: it was inappropriate, unprofessional, unsanitary . . . but also funny,” one user said.

“Wash the sink with chemicals and all will be fine.”

A day after the incident, inspectors from the department of business and professional regulation visited the Milton Wendy’s but the restaurant passed the routine inspection, yahoo.com reports.

The boy has since been fired but it’s still unclear whether the other employees in the video have been fired as well.

Since the video was shared, the branch’s Facebook page has received poor reviews.

Sources: Metro UK, yahoo.com