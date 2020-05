At least a quarter of all the United Kingdom's coronavirus deaths have been in care homes for the elderly.

But managers in a facility for seniors on the Isle of Wight managed to buck the trend.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from the Isle of Wight in the UK.

WATCH:

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab