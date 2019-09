NASA astronaut Anne McClain, veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, and Canadian Space Agency record-holder David Saint-Jacques touch down near the Kazakh city of Dzhezkazgan on Tuesday.

This "astronaut" is not a part of India's Moon mission. The video was actually shot on a pothole-ridden road in the southern city of Bangalore.

It is another installation by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, who often uses art to highlight civic issues.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter