 

WATCH: Australia Christmas gift scramble leaves a dozen injured

2019-12-24 19:46
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A frantic scramble for gift promotions left a dozen people injured in an Australian mall on Tuesday, after hundreds of balloons with prizes inside were dropped on Christmas shoppers gathered below.

Around 150 people jostled for prime position as two massive bags full of balloons hovered overhead in the shopping centre in Sydney's western suburbs.

When they were opened at midnight, cries went up as the crowd surged forwards, crushing people and knocking over a Christmas prop, which sent a Santa careening back several metres, footage of the event shows.

"People were screaming at each other, telling each other to get off them," witness Christie Trawan Budi told AFP.

Twelve people were treated for minor injuries, with five taken to hospital with a "mixture of leg and ankle injuries, chest pain and muscular skeletal injuries due to being stepped on," said New South Wales state ambulance.

"Once the ballons were released in the air, the crowd rushed towards the balloons, causing a number of people to be knocked over and injured," police said in a statement.

The shopping centre management told local media it was investigating the incident. 

Watch the video below 

Read more on:    australia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

2019-12-24 18:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rawsonville 18:52 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Delft 18:32 PM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Powerball: Tuesday's results 5 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 