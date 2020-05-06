WATCH | Australia, New Zealand discuss travel bubble

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined Australia's coronavirus Cabinet meeting on Tuesday as the neighboring countries discuss a travel bubble between them.

With both nations seeing significant drops in new infections, Ardern accepted Australian counterpart Scott Morrison's invitation to join a virtual meeting of the National Cabinet, which brings together Australia's regional and federal leaders.



"The meeting will discuss a number of matters relating to the Covid response on both sides of the Tasman (Sea), including the creation of a trans-Tasman travel bubble," she told reporters, describing her presence at the meeting as unprecedented.



"Both our countries' strong record on fighting the virus has placed us in the enviable position of being able to plan the next stage in our economic rebuild."