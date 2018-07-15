WATCH: Beach reopens after double shark attack - 'I knew my foot was bitten open', says victim from hospital bed

What To Read Next

Surfers are warily returning to the waters off Fernandina Beach in northern Florida after a rare, double shark attack.

"I knew it was open ... as soon as I took my first step I could tell the bottom of my foot was open." Dustin Theobald told a local television news station from his hospital bed.

Theobald, 30, received several lacerations and puncture wounds to his right foot from the bite.

A second person, a 17-year-old, who was not identified, also received puncture wounds to his foot.

