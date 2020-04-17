WATCH | Bodies overwhelm New Jersey nursing home

An extraordinary number of deaths over the weekend appear to have overwhelmed a nursing home in northern New Jersey where police responding to an anonymous tip found more than a dozen bodies. Police say that five bodies were found on Sunday and that 13 more were found on Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township

According to BBC, 68 people in association with the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation centres have recently died, with 26 testing positive for Covid-19.

BBC also reported that it is unclear whether any of the 17 deaths were due to the coronavirus.