WATCH | Body found in search for missing teenager in Malaysia

A body has been found in the hunt for a Franco-Irish teen in Malaysia and it is likely the missing girl, a charity said, 10 days after she disappeared from a rainforest resort.

"A body has been found in the search for Nora Quoirin," said the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity that supports families of British people missing abroad, in a statement.

"At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death."

More to follow.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter