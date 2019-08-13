 

WATCH | Body found in search for missing teenager in Malaysia

2019-08-13 12:03

A body has been found in the hunt for a Franco-Irish teen in Malaysia and it is likely the missing girl, a charity said, 10 days after she disappeared from a rainforest resort.

"A body has been found in the search for Nora Quoirin," said the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity that supports families of British people missing abroad, in a statement.

"At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death."

More to follow.

uk  |  malaysia
Russian police probe video of officer beating woman

44 minutes ago

