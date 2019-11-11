WATCH: Bolivian president Morales resigns after losing backing of security forces

La Paz – Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned on
Sunday, caving in following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his
disputed re-election, after the army and police withdrew their backing,
sparking wild celebrations in La Paz.
"I resign my post as president," the
leftist Morales said in a televised address, capping a day of fast-moving
events in which many ministers and senior officials quit as support for Latin
America's longest-serving president crumbled, creating a temporary leadership
vacuum in the country.
The streets of La Paz immediately exploded in
celebration, with jubilant Bolivians setting off firecrackers and waving the
country's red, yellow and green flag.
The main opposition candidate in the election,
former president Carlos Mesa, said Bolivians "have taught the world a
lesson. Tomorrow Bolivia will be a new country."
In the confusion, a group of 20 lawmakers and
government officials took refuge at the Mexican ambassador's residence, and
Mexico announced it was offering asylum to Morales as well.
Morales later tweeted that there was a warrant for
his arrest, but police commander Vladimir Yuri Calderon told local Unitel
television that was not the case.
Morales also wrote that "violent groups"
had attacked his home.
Voting 'irregularities'
Police announced on Sunday night that they had
arrested Maria Eugenia Choque, the head of the country's electoral court, an
institution slammed by the opposition as biased.
Morales, a member of the Aymara indigenous
community, is a former coca farmer who became Bolivia's first indigenous
president in 2006.
He defended his legacy on Sunday, which includes
landmark gains against hunger and poverty and tripling the country's economy
during his nearly 14 years in office.
He gained a controversial fourth term when he was
declared the winner of the October 20 presidential election by a narrow margin.
But the opposition said there was fraud in the vote
count and three weeks of street protests ensued, during which three people died
and hundreds were injured.
The Organisation of American States carried out an
audit of the election and on Sunday reported irregularities in just about every
aspect that it examined: the technology used, the chain of custody of ballots,
the integrity of the count, and statistical projections.
As chanting Bolivians kept up demonstrations in the
street, the 60-year-old Morales called new elections, but this was not enough
to calm the uproar. The commanders of the armed forces and the police joined
the calls for the president's resignation.
Armed Forces chief Williams Kaliman told reporters
he was asking Morales "to resign his presidential mandate to allow for
pacification and the maintaining of stability, for the good of our Bolivia".
Power vacuum
Cracks had already appeared inside his own
government, with the head of the lower house of parliament and the ministers of
mines and hydrocarbons announcing their resignations.
Those were followed by a raft of other ministerial
resignations after Morales' announcement and raised the question of who was in
charge, given that vice president Alvaro Garcia Linera also resigned.
Under the constitution, power then passes to the
president of the Senate and the speaker of the lower house of Congress, in that
order. But they have resigned too.
Constitutional lawyer Williams Bascope, close to
the opposition, said lawmakers "will have to convene immediately to elect
their presidents".
A new Senate leader would thus be tasked with
appointing a consensus cabinet and steering the country through to elections
and a transition period.
Political decision
To make the announcement that he was stepping down,
Morales travelled by plane to the coca-growing Chimore region of central
Bolivia, the cradle of his career in politics.
It was there in the 1980s that he made his name as
a combative union leader defending farmers who grow coca, which in the Bolivian
countryside is used for medicinal and other purposes.
Morales insisted he was not running away from his
responsibilities.
"I do not have to escape. I have not stolen
anything," he said. "My sin is being indigenous. To be a coca grower.
"Life does not end here. The struggle
continues," he added.
"I am resigning so that they (the opposition
leaders) do not continue to kick our brothers," Morales said, referring to
pro-government protesters who repeatedly clashed with opposition demonstrators.
Allies denounce 'coup'
With the situation in Bolivia unclear following the
fast-moving events, regional heavyweight Colombia called for an urgent meeting
of the OAS permanent council to look for solutions.
In the immediate aftermath of the shock
announcement, Latin American leftist allies rallied to denounce a coup against
one of their own.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro called for a
mobilisation of political and social movements "to demand the preservation
of the life of the Bolivian native peoples, victims of racism".
Hooded demonstrators overran Venezuela's embassy in
La Paz on Sunday, the country's ambassador, Crisbeylee Gonzalez, told state
news agency ABI.
Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez described
Morales as "a protagonist and a symbol of the rights of the indigenous
peoples of our Americas".
And Brazil's Lula insisted "my friend
Morales" had been removed in a coup, evidence of "an economic elite
in Latin America that did not know how to share democracy with poor people".
Argentina's Fernandez said a coup had been carried
out "by the joint actions of violent civilians, police personnel who
confined themselves to their barracks, and the passivity of the army".