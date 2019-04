Children as young as nine are becoming opium addicts in Afghanistan.

"We were living with my aunt who was a drug addict," recalls nine-year-old user. "One day I had a toothache. She said 'smoke this and you will get better'.

"After that I became addicted. So did my mum and dad."

Findings suggest that the area of land used to cultivate opium poppies grew dramatically and fewer provinces are now seen as "poppy free".