 

WATCH | Brexit countdown: 11 days to Britain's looming great escape from EU

2020-01-20 12:32

Boris Johnson is highly unlikely to be able to meet his promise to "get Brexit done" by the end of this year, according to a report by the Institute for Government think tank.

The Brexit deal includes a transition period in which ties remain unchanged in practice until December 31, 2020, to provide continuity until a new economic partnership can be agreed.

Also, a Bloomberg Economics study revealed that Brexit is likely to have cost the UK more than £200 billion in lost economic growth by the end of this year - a figure that almost eclipses the total amount the UK has paid toward the European Union budget over the past 47 years.

BIG READ | Boris Johnson will not be able to 'get Brexit done' by the end of 2020

The UK constituent nation voted by 62-38% to remain in the EU, and then voted the pro-independence and European-minded Scottish National Party (SNP) into 48 out of 59 Scottish seats in December's election - but the British premier continues to reject SNP calls for a second poll on Scottish statehood. 

Read more on:    britain  |  brexit  |  european union
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump hails China trade deal: 'This is an incredible success for our entire country'

2020-01-20 11:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | PwC forensic auditor Trevor White testifies at Zondo Commission
Traffic Alerts
Sorry! No Daily Lotto winner 2020-01-19 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 