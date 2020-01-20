Boris Johnson is highly unlikely to be able to meet his promise to "get Brexit done" by the end of this year, according to a report by the Institute for Government think tank.

The Brexit deal includes a transition period in which ties remain unchanged in practice until December 31, 2020, to provide continuity until a new economic partnership can be agreed.

Also, a Bloomberg Economics study revealed that Brexit is likely to have cost the UK more than £200 billion in lost economic growth by the end of this year - a figure that almost eclipses the total amount the UK has paid toward the European Union budget over the past 47 years.

The UK constituent nation voted by 62-38% to remain in the EU, and then voted the pro-independence and European-minded Scottish National Party (SNP) into 48 out of 59 Scottish seats in December's election - but the British premier continues to reject SNP calls for a second poll on Scottish statehood.