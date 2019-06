Police have released "shocking" video footage which shows the moment a builder was caught speeding at 151mph (243km/h) on the M23 motorway in England because "he was late to work".

Ricardo Thompson (21), of Belvedere Avenue, Lancing, West Sussex, was recorded driving an Audi TT RS at more than double the 112km/h speed limit on the northbound carriageway at Crawley on August 25 2018.