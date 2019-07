The use and legalisation of cannabis is rising around the world.

About 147 million people, or 2.5% of the world population, consume cannabis.

It is possible to consume too much cannabis, causing dizziness and nausea, commonly referred to as "greening out".

Until recently, there were no recorded instances of anyone dying from using marijuana. You would need to consume 680kg of weed in 15 minutes for it to kill you.

