 

WATCH | 'Cleopatra' wows Moroccan village at donkey pageant

2019-08-02 17:39

Wearing a crown of flowers, "Cleopatra" the donkey delighted villagers in central Morocco by bucking the trend to clinch top prize in a beauty pageant.

Named after the ancient Egyptian queen, she triumphed at the Festibaz event - becoming the first female donkey ever to win the contest, held in the village of Beni Ammar.

"It's a devoted and tireless animal, but it must be looked after," said Abdeljalil, the winner's 26-year-old owner.

A farmer, he took home a prize of 2 500 dirhams ($260, 235 euros) and a sack of barley, as the pageant returned in late July after a five-year break caused by funding difficulties.

