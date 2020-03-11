 

WATCH | Coronavirus concerns: Harvard transitions to online classes

2020-03-11 19:38

The decision is due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States.

While authorities in China, where the outbreak began, have declared it "basically curbed", cases are multiplying around the world, sparking panic buying in shops, and wild swings on financial markets.

Its seemingly relentless march has now claimed its first victim in Central America, with a 64-year-old man dying in Panama on Tuesday.

Coronavirus is infecting all walks of life, including politics, with US Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both cancelling campaign rallies and British health minister Nadine Dorries saying she had tested positive.

And amid criticism of the US authorities' response, New York deployed the National Guard for the first time during the crisis to help contain the spread of the disease from an infection-hit suburb.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Volunteers in London offered money to be infected with coronavirus - here's why

2020-03-11 18:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Robbers open fire at police in Fordsburg
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 19:13 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Delft 19:11 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
One person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-10 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 