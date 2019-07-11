WATCH: Deadly storm pummels northern Greece, 6 dead

A car crushed by fallen trees after a storm in Nea Plagia, in Chalkidiki, Northern Greece. (Sakis Mitrolidis, AFP)

Violent hail storms killed at least six tourists in northern Greece late on Wednesday, police said.

A Czech couple died when strong winds blew their caravan away while a Russian man and his son were killed by a falling tree, they added.

Debris from a building killed a woman from Romania.

ERT television said the region of Halkidiki, near the city of Thessaloniki, was declared a state of emergency and that the minister for citizen protection, Michalis Chryssohoidis, went to observe the rescue operation on Wednesday evening.

Temperatures in Greece have reached 37°C in the past two days, and the country was hit on Wednesday night by violent hail storms and gusts of wind, particularly in the north.

