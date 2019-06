US President Donald Trump has join veterans and politicians for a D-Day memorial service at the Normandy American Cemetery in northern France.

French President Emmanuel Macron joined the American president for the service, to honour veterans of the lauded Allied offensive of June 6, 1944.

Veterans themselves were on the stage when Trump and Macron walked in to greet them, at the site overlooking Omaha Beach were some of the first landings occurred 75 years ago.