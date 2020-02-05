WATCH: Dozens injured as plane breaks apart after skidding off track at Istanbul airport

A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport has skidded off the runway after landing and crashed, injuring at least 52 people, Turkish authorities said.

The plane crashed into a field and broke into three pieces on Wednesday. Passengers were seen evacuating through cracks in the plane.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said at least 52 people were injured in the accident. His office said the plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Turkey's western province of Izmir.

The airport was shut down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport, he said.

A spokeswoman for Pegasus Airlines confirmed the crash but did not provide further details.

The accident comes a month after another Pegasus plane skidded off the runway in Istanbul at the same airport. There were no deaths or injuries in that incident on January 7.