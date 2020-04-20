 

WATCH | 'Drink some vodka instead' - Some countries are not isolating

2020-04-20 22:30

Countries like Sweden and Belarus have not heeded global calls to enforce a lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Sweden is the only country in the EU that hasn't enforced a lockdown of any kind, and instead is relying on citizens to "self-regulate". The country's science fraternity has now called for a clampdown on this, after positive cases. 

In Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko drew criticism after reportedly told citizens to drink vodka and forget about the Covid-19 "psychosis" that is gripping the world.

While some places, like Wuhan in China, where the virus broke out, are beginning to relax some lockdown measures, experts have warned that now is not the time to get complacent. 

