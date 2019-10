The offices of Ecuador TV news station Teleamazonas burn after they were set on fire amid violent protests and clashes in capital Quito over fuel price hikes. (Screen grab, AFP)

Protesters in Ecuador attacked a television station and newspaper on Saturday, the outlets said, as violence in the capital city Quito prompted President Lenin Moreno to impose a curfew and military control.

The Teleamazonas TV channel interrupted its regular broadcast to air images of broken windows, a burned vehicle and heavy police presence on the scene.

El Comercio newspaper reported on Twitter that its offices were attacked by a "group of unknowns".