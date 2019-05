The jury selected three winners and 27 honourable mentions from 478 projects.

Methanescraper, an energy-producing city district concept, was crowned the first place winner. The project, designed by Mako Dragicevic from Serbia, is a vertical city-district in Belgrade that serves as landfill with recycling capabilities. The Methanescraper would serve as a vertical landfill and would turn methane from trash decomposition into electricity.



The annual award established in 2006 recognizes visionary ideas that through the novel use of technology, materials, programmes, aesthetics, and spatial organizations, challenge the way we understand vertical architecture and its relationship with the natural and built environments.