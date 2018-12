One of Britain's busiest airports was forced to suspend all flights after reports of drones flying over the airfield, causing disruption for at least 10 000 people just days before Christmas, it said on Thursday.

Flights into Gatwick Airport, near London, were diverted to other cities while passengers waiting to take off faced long delays before having to stay in hotels overnight.

Here is a look at what we know so far about the drones that have brought Gatwick airport to a halt.