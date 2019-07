Residents in Gilroy, California are working to help each other after the mass shooting on Sunday.

A local business is selling "Gilroy Strong" shirts and hats for charity to benefit shooting victims and their families.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter