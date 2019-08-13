 

WATCH | Gripping moment knife-wielding suspect is apprehended in Sydney

2019-08-13 13:37

Three Britons have described the "very surreal" moment they apprehended a knife-wielding man in Sydney moments after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death.

Police and witnesses said the knife-wielding man yelled "Allahu akbar", or "God is great", and attempted to stab several people in the Australian city before being arrested.

Video footage showed a man with a knife on the roof of a car after the attack.

The car drives away and a passer-by confronts the attacker with a fold-up chair.

"Just before the intersection with York Street, a man came running around the corner carrying a knife, and being chased by five or so men," a witness told the Australian Associated Press, adding that he initially thought it was a TV crime show being filmed.

Bystanders restrained the man with chairs and a plastic crate.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    australia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Body found in search for missing teenager in Malaysia

2019-08-13 12:03

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-08-12 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 