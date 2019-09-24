WATCH: Haiti senator fires pistol outside parliament, wounds photographer

Port-au-Prince
– A Haitian senator trying to disperse protesters opened fire with a pistol
outside parliament on Monday, a photojournalist who was wounded in the shooting
said.
Senator Jean-Marie Ralph
Fethiere, a member of Haiti's ruling party, said he acted in self-defence after
opposition protesters burst into the parliament building in the capital
Port-au-Prince to disrupt a session of the Senate.
"I defended myself.
Legitimate defence is a sacred right," Fethiere told local media, adding
he was unaware a journalist had been injured.
The photographer working for The
Associated Press suffered a minor injury to his jaw from a bullet shard,
according to an AFP journalist who met with him.
The photographer, who asked not
to be named, appeared lucid but in shock and was hospitalised.
Prime Minister Fritz-William
Michel, who was appointed at the end of July, was to appear together with his
ministers in the Senate for the ratification of his general policy, an
essential step to installing his government.
The Senate session was postponed
indefinitely after the Monday morning incident.
Frustration with president
Haitian President Jovenel Moise
cancelled his trip to New York, where he was to participate in the United
Nations General Assembly, according to a statement released on Monday evening.
He was supposed to leave on Sunday
but had previously said his departure was postponed pending the installation of
the government.
Earlier on Monday, several
hundred protesters flooded the streets of the capital to express their
frustration with Moise, setting up barricades along their path.
"We don't want to hear about
ratifying the prime minister. We don't have a government problem but a
president problem: Jovenel Moise is incompetent," said Didier Benel as he
stood among a crowd made up primarily of young men, many of whom wore masks.
"He can't lead and, because
of that, our misery is that much greater."
The protesters smashed store fronts
and car windows as they crossed the capital's commercial neighbourhoods. At
least two vehicles were set on fire, according to an AFP journalist at the
scene.
At one point, demonstrators
clashed with authorities outside a hotel where members of parliament were
falsely rumoured to have been meeting. A nearby store was sacked and set
ablaze.