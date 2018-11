What To Read Next

"First of all, what are the mid-term elections?" – This is the second most Googled question about the mid-term elections.

It refers to a set of elections that take place every four years, halfway into a US president's four-year term.

Donald Trump was elected as US president in November 2016, and the mid-term elections will take place on November 6, 2018.

Overall, 36 States will be casting a ballot for their next governor.

