1. Desperate Indonesians flee quake zone, with scale of disaster unclear

Indonesia scrambled on Monday to get help into quake-hit Sulawesi island as survivors streamed away from their ruined homes and accounts of devastation filtered out of remote areas, including the death of 34 children at a Christian camp.

2. Trump wants 'comprehensive' FBI Kavanaugh probe

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he wants the FBI to conduct a "comprehensive" and quick investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against his US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but not a "witch hunt".

3. Nobel Prize in medicine awarded for ground-breaking cancer research

American James Allison and Japanese Tasuku Honjo are honoured for their research into immunotherapy cancer treatment.

4. Hiker missing in Great Smoky Mountains

A search is underway for an Ohio woman who went missing last week while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park on the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

5. Man found guilty of murdering 8-year-old daughter

A factory worker who stabbed his 8-year-old daughter through the chest in an apparent act of revenge against his ex-partner has been found guilty of murder.