1. Suspicious packages in London: Where were they found?

A look at where and when the suspicious packages were found in London today. A statement from Irish police said: "An Garda Siochana are assisting the Metropolitan Police with their enquiries."

2. Doctors describe possible second HIV cure

During a HIV conference, a London-based researcher presented the case of a second patient who has lived 18 months after stopping HIV treatment without sign of the virus following a stem-cell transplant, a possible second case of HIV being cured.

3. Video shows the moment tornado hit Alabama

A storm chaser captured the moment a tornado hit Beauregard in Alabama killing at least 23 and injuring more than 90 people.

4. This infinite artwork is generated by an AI 'brain'

An artwork featuring an infinite stream of portraits of people who have never existed, is set to go up for auction at Sotheby's auction house. The portraits are all generated by artificial intelligence, taking the form of a 'brain'.

5. Builder who filmed himself destroying newly-built bungalows jailed for four years

A builder who filmed himself destroying five newly-built retirement bungalows with a digger has been jailed for four years. Daniel Neagu, 31, had music blaring from the radio as he wrecked houses worth up to £475 000 each.