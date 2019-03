1. School bus crash injures at least 19 students

Authorities say at least 19 students are hurt after a school bus collided with a garbage truck in Indiana. State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles says the crash occurred on Wednesday morning near the city of Aurora, about 50km west of Cincinnati.



2. Hundreds leave besieged Syria jihadist enclave

Veiled women carrying babies, wounded men on crutches leave the last jihadist village in eastern Syria, after US-backed forces pummelled the besieged enclave.



3. UK reaches 'basic agreement' on no-deal Brexit tariffs

Britain's government has reached a general agreement on import tariffs if it leaves the European Union without a deal, trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday.



4. Teen with anti-vax mum speaks to Congress

Ethan Lindenberger hit the headlines after defying his mum and getting himself vaccinated.

5. Aerials show Alabama tornado destruction

At least 23 people, including children, are known to have died in Lee County.