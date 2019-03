Several bullet holes can be seen in the driver's side window of a Metro Bus after a shooting in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

A Seattle bus driver, hailed as a hero for steering the bus away from a gunman who opened fire on him and his passengers, says he's "glad to be alive".

Eric Stark was hit in the torso on Wednesday afternoon by a bullet but authorities say he still managed to turn the bus around and drive away.

Officials say the gunman, who opened fire on the bus while walking in a neighborhood, also opened fire on a motorist, killing him.

Stark told KOMO-TV he was just doing his job and "it's what any other driver would be able to do if they were physically able".

Stark was hospitalised.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says he "saved lives and took action even after being harmed".

