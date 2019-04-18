WATCH: Hero man who helped save Thai soccer team trapped for 8 hours in small, nasty cave

A British diver, who helped rescue the stranded Thai soccer team, himself needed to be saved after becoming trapped for about 8 hours in a cave in Tennessee.
It took about 50 minutes to find Josh Bratchley who disappeared while diving in a rural part of Tennessee with four others.
His only request upon reaching the surface was to eat a pizza, said rescue diver Edd Sorenson.
Bratchley was one of the divers who helped rescue 12 schoolboys and their coach from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in Thailand last year. See below the videos of how the dramatic rescue unfolded:
WATCH: Thai cave rescue - 'No kid has cave dived like this before - One of the divers on the rescue team in Thailand explains the difficulty of getting the boys out.
WATCH: Thai navy Seals release footage of rescue operation for boys - Dramatic
footage from the Thai navy Seals shows the international rescue
operation to get 12 boys and their football coach out from a cave.
WATCH: Footage of boys in hospital after Thai cave rescue - The
first video of the Thai boys rescued from a flooded cave after 17 days,
showing them smiling and waving from their hospital beds.
The unprecedented mission to evacuate the Wild Boar football team and their coach from a flooded Thai cave has gripped global headlines.
