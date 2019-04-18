 

WATCH: Hero man who helped save Thai soccer team trapped for 8 hours in small, nasty cave

2019-04-18 16:30

A British diver, who helped rescue the stranded Thai soccer team, himself needed to be saved after becoming trapped for about 8 hours in a cave in Tennessee.

It took about 50 minutes to find Josh Bratchley who disappeared while diving in a rural part of Tennessee with four others.

His only request upon reaching the surface was to eat a pizza, said rescue diver Edd Sorenson.

Bratchley was one of the divers who helped rescue 12 schoolboys and their coach from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in Thailand last year. See below the videos of how the dramatic rescue unfolded:

WATCH: Thai cave rescue - 'No kid has cave dived like this before - One of the divers on the rescue team in Thailand explains the difficulty of getting the boys out.

WATCH: Thai navy Seals release footage of rescue operation for boys - Dramatic footage from the Thai navy Seals shows the international rescue operation to get 12 boys and their football coach out from a cave.

WATCH: Footage of boys in hospital after Thai cave rescue - The first video of the Thai boys rescued from a flooded cave after 17 days, showing them smiling and waving from their hospital beds.

Track how the dramatic Thai cave rescue mission unfolded

The unprecedented mission to evacuate the Wild Boar football team and their coach from a flooded Thai cave has gripped global headlines.

For more news, views and insight on the Thai cave rescue, have a look at our full coverage by clicking here

